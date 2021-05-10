JustInvest LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $423,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,002,000.

COUP stock opened at $237.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $189.86 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

