JustInvest LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $423,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,002,000.

COUP stock opened at $237.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $189.86 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

