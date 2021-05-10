Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $185.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.99. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter worth $65,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

