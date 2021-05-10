Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.12 on Monday. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $272.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

