KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Trading 4.3% Higher

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.71. 46,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,376,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

KAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 415,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

