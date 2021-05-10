KARMA (KARMA) Price Up 10,010.6% This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. KARMA has a market cap of $165.35 million and approximately $1,144.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 10,010.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005476 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00099525 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

