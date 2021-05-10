Karooooo Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo’s (NASDAQ:KARO) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 11th. Karooooo had issued 1,050,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $29,400,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $39.05 on Monday. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

