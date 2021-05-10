Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Buys $31,280.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KPTI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.19. 1,178,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,452. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $615.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KPTI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

