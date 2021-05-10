Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Buys $31,280.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
KPTI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.19. 1,178,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,452. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $615.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on KPTI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.
