KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 214.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in National Bank were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 710,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in National Bank by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NBHC opened at $41.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.