KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 3,789 Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

FRGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

FRGI opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $365.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit