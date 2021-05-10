KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 3,789 Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

FRGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

FRGI opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $365.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

