KBC Group NV Invests $35,000 in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after purchasing an additional 213,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Buckle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Buckle by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after buying an additional 357,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $46.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

In other The Buckle news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,898. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,363 shares of company stock worth $2,415,414 in the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

