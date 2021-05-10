Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDUS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57,067 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

