Keep4r (KP4R) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,587.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $74,587.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep4r has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for $15.67 or 0.00027682 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00084932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00107128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.76 or 0.00805337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00053499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.73 or 0.09186289 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.