Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

