KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for FOX in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of FOXA opened at $38.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. FOX has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after buying an additional 191,263 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after buying an additional 477,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,311,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

