KeyCorp Boosts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $110.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Shares of DIN opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

