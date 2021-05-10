KeyCorp Raises Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $160.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.92.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $2,234,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Synaptics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $11,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

