KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.54.

NYSE:ALB opened at $162.72 on Monday. Albemarle has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

