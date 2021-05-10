Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

KNSA stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,057,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,593,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 392,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 359,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

