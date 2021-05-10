Klaytn Price Reaches $2.11 on Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and approximately $56.40 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00003646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,565,727,328 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,957,158 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

