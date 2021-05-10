Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Position Decreased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $776,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 25.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of PHG traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

