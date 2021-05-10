Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,655 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $36,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Raymond James lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

NYSE:TFC opened at $61.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

