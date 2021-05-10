Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $43,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $54.51 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.