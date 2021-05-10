Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 90,020 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90,020 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises about 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.27% of Hess worth $58,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess stock opened at $82.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,146,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

