Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $8.25 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $151,511,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $106,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.19.

EXPE stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.19. The company had a trading volume of 38,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

