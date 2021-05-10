Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New Investment in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.45% of CEVA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $7.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,294. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4,547.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

