Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 72,656 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,656 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

