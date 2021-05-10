K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $6.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

