L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

LHX stock opened at $219.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.43 and its 200-day moving average is $190.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $219.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

