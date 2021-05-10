La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. La-Z-Boy reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.70 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LZB. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:LZB traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,736. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

