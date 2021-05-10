Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,903.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $22,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 34,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 39,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $278.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.89. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.19 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,399. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

