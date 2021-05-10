Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Raised by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $278.14 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.19 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $1,427,399. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

