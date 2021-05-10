Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.64.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up C$1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,018. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$18.53 and a 52 week high of C$44.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.46.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
