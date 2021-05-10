Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.64.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up C$1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,018. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$18.53 and a 52 week high of C$44.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.46.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

