Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Insiders have sold 82,769 shares of company stock worth $963,927 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

