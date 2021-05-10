Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$38.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.72.

A number of research firms have commented on LB. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

LB stock opened at C$43.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.38. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$43.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. Research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

