LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.15 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $79.13 million and approximately $256,743.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00727531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00065296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 123.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00244439 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.33 or 0.01217350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00030243 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00731307 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.