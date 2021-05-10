Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEAF. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday.

LEAF stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Leaf Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $306 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leaf Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Leaf Group by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

