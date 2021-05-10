Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.48

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 21989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.9764 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

