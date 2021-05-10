Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.73

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.73 and last traded at $107.52, with a volume of 4615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.05.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after purchasing an additional 130,371 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lennar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Lennar by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after buying an additional 90,195 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

