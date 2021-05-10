LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.50.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.88. 1,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,959. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $116.26 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.