Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.86

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.86 and last traded at $96.71, with a volume of 464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

