Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $291 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.62 million.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.66. 150,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.52. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -131.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.33.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

