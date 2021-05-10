Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $6,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.87.

Linde stock opened at $298.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

