Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Linx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LINX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Linx has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -718.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Linx in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Linx during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Linx during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in shares of Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.