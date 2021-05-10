Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $126,525.63 and approximately $372.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,608.62 or 0.99547555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.00217620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001747 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

