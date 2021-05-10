Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has C$80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$76.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$71.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4599998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.80%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

