LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

LPLA traded down $3.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.26. 427,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,850. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.11.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.