LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $156.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

