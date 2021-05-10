Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

LL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NYSE LL opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $702.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

