Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Lydall worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Lydall by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LDL opened at $39.21 on Monday. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

