MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Gap Down to $56.14

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.14, but opened at $54.31. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $55.19, with a volume of 193 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

